Liberian Women, Guardians of Peace and Pillars of Democracy

editorial

On International Women's Day, Liberia honors the remarkable contributions of women who have shaped the nation's peace, democracy, and development.

From grassroots organizers to national leaders, Liberian women have been central to ending conflict, strengthening institutions, and promoting unity.

Liberian Women represent 50.2% of the country's population and have been instrumental in shaping the nation's modern history. Their activism and leadership were central to ending Liberia's civil conflict, during which more than 200,000 lives were lost.

During the civil unrest, women's organizations led protests, facilitated dialogue, and mobilized communities to demand peace.

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Their persistence and moral leadership played a decisive role in reconciliation efforts, ensuring that the voices of ordinary citizens influenced national decisions.

Women have also advanced Liberia's democratic transformation. Through public service, civil society leadership, and advocacy for inclusive policies, they have helped broaden political participation and ensure governance reflects the country's diversity.

Across education, health, business, and community development, women continue to drive initiatives that improve lives and expand opportunities.

Despite these achievements, significant barriers remain. Gender inequality, limited access to resources, and underrepresentation in decision-making continue to constrain progress.

Their representation remains limited: as of 2024, women hold only 11% of seats in the Liberian Legislature and 15.8% of ministerial positions, while just 20.4% of Liberian companies employ female senior managers.

This is why on this day, Liberia must renew its commitment to ensuring women's full political, social, and economic participation.

Supporting women's leadership is not only a matter of equity, but it also strengthens democracy, deepens social cohesion, and accelerates sustainable development.

Liberia owes a profound debt of gratitude to the women whose resilience and vision have safeguarded its peace and shaped its democratic foundations.

As we celebrate them, the nation must continue to amplify women's voices, uphold their rights, and ensure their leadership remains central to Liberia's growth and stability.

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International Women's Day is both a celebration and a call to action, to recognize, empower, and support the women whose leadership secures Liberia's present and strengthens its future