Nigeria: Emir Sanusi Hails Governor Yusuf for Allocating 30% of Budget to Education

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Sunday threw his weight behind the policy initiatives of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, particularly in education, youth empowerment and infrastructural development, stating that kingship with education is worthless.

Sanusi spoke during the traditional Sallah homage (Hawan Nassarawa) to the governor at the Kano State Government House, where he led members of the emirate council.

He commended the state government for allocating about 30 per cent of its budget to education, describing the move as a significant step towards revitalising the sector.

According to him, the impact of the investment is already evident in students' improved performance in national examinations, including NECO and JAMB.

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The monarch urged residents, especially youths, to take advantage of the government's policies by returning to school and completing their education.

"Whoever has not completed tertiary education should go back and do so. If your wife wants to go to school, allow her. Education comes before kingship," he said.

Sanusi also addressed criticisms over his return to school, noting that the decision was meant to inspire others.

"My return to school is not because of court matters, but to encourage others. A king with education has greater dignity," he added.

He further lauded the government's infrastructural and urban renewal programmes, describing them as evidence of commitment to the development of the state.

The emir, however, urged the administration to sustain the pace of development and called on residents to pray for peace, unity and harmony in Kano and the country.

In his remarks, Governor Yusuf, represented by the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ismail Falgore, thanked the emir for the visit and support.

Falgore said the Sallah homage reflects the unity and cultural heritage of the people, while reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting lives and property.

He urged residents to maintain peace during and after the festivities and to avoid actions that could disrupt public order.

"As we celebrate, let us uphold the values of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence," he said.

The speaker also called on parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards remain law-abiding and responsible.

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He added that the government had put in place adequate security measures and would continue to invest in infrastructure and social development.