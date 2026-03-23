Liberia: Nyanti Asserts Founding Role in Liberty Party

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has stated that she is a founding member of the Liberty Party (LP), crediting her early contributions to the party's political foundation and vision.

Speaking as keynote speaker at the Liberty Party International Women's Day celebration in Congo Town--where she received an Exceptional Leadership Award--Nyanti said her "sweat and thoughts" helped shape the party's original platform.

Nyanti highlighted her collaboration with the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine in the early 2000s as he prepared to re-engage in national politics. She noted that she contributed to strategic planning during the peace process and to developing the party's platforms for the 2005 and 2011 elections.

She explained that her reduced visibility in party activities in recent years stemmed from international assignments, including her work with the United Nations, and her desire to avoid internal political disputes. Nyanti praised the party's current female leadership--Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence as Political Leader and Rugie Barry as National Chairperson--describing it as a positive step forward.

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Presenting the award, Karnga-Lawrence commended Nyanti for strengthening Liberia's diplomatic standing and supporting the country through significant regional and international engagements. She highlighted Nyanti's performance despite initial public criticism following her nomination by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

Accepting the honor, Nyanti expressed gratitude and reaffirmed her commitment to representing Liberia with integrity. She emphasized that national service requires unity, sacrifice, and dedication beyond political affiliation.