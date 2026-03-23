Liberia: Liberty Party Honors Women Leaders, Reaffirms Support for Gender Equality

Monrovia, Liberia - March 23, 2026 -- The Liberty Party (LP) commemorated International Women's Day on Saturday by recognizing the leadership and resilience of Liberian women and reaffirming its commitment to gender equality and national development.

Held at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, the event brought together senior party members and prominent national figures, including Cllr. Glorious Musu-Scott and Foreign Affairs Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8 and officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975, highlights women's rights, labor equality, and social justice. The LP celebration underscored the essential role women play in both political and national progress.

LP Political Leader Senator Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence praised women for their steadfast support during the party's internal challenges, noting that women leaders provided critical guidance throughout difficult periods.

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"Our commitment to women is not defined by politics," she said. "Recognizing and empowering women is fundamental to Liberia's growth."

National Chairperson Representative Rugie Y. Barry emphasized women's historical impact, from peacebuilding efforts that helped end the civil conflict to their continued leadership in government.

"Empowering women is both a moral obligation and a strategic investment in national development," she stated.

During the program, the party formally honored Cllr. Musu-Scott and Minister Nyanti for their contributions to public service and national advancement.

The event reinforced LP's position that women's leadership, resilience, and active participation are vital to Liberia's future.