Liberia: NRF Launches 2nd Cohort Steam Internship Program

Monrovia — The National Road Fund has officially launched its second cohort of the STEAM internship program, aimed at empowering undergraduate students from accredited universities across Monrovia and beyond.

The program, which focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, and Mathematics (STEAM), is designed to equip young professionals with practical skills and hands-on experience to prepare them for the job market.

Speaking during the launch over the weekend, Fund Manager Joseta Neuville-Wento cautioned beneficiaries to uphold integrity and professionalism throughout the internship period, warning that any action undermining credibility could jeopardize participants' future opportunities.

Madam Wento emphasized that the selection process remains strictly transparent and free from external influence, stressing that any attempt to lobby or interfere on behalf of a candidate would result in immediate disqualification.

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She further encouraged interns to take full advantage of the opportunity by engaging in research and continuous learning within their respective fields, noting that the program is intended to build capacity and sharpen skills that will contribute to national development.

"It is our hope that your selection here will go a long way in impacting your skills," she said, reaffirming the institution's commitment to supporting young professionals.

Financial Officer James Sumo described the initiative as a significant step in the interns' professional journey, noting that participants will undergo rigorous training during the program.

Chief Program Officer Albert Samukai urged interns to serve as ambassadors of the institution, whether they are placed in government or private-sector organizations.

He encouraged them to demonstrate discipline, innovation, and a willingness to learn as they begin their professional careers.

The National Road Fund was established following the enactment of the National Road Fund Act on December 12, 2016. It is responsible for financing road and bridge maintenance and for overseeing related planning and management activities across Liberia.