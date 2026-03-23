Nigeria: Lookman, Awoniyi On Targets in Spain, England, Simon Brilliant in France

Nigerian international forwards, Ademola Lookman and Taiwo Awoniyi were on the scorers' sheets in two of Europe's elite football leagues yesterday. Moses Simon didn't score in France but was rated highest in the clash between his club Paris FC and Le Havre.

In Spanish La Liga, Ademola Lookman opened scoring for Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby clash with Real on Sunday night. It was his second goal in the LaLiga since crossing to the Spanish capital city this January transfer window.

In the highly entertaining fixture with Real Madrid playing home, Lookman fired Atletico to break the deadlock in the 33rd minute. That half ended with only Lookman's goal on the card.

On resumption for second half, However, Brazilian Vinicius Jr pulled Real level in the 52nd minutes while Federico Valverde added a second three minutes later.

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Nahuel Monila gave Atletico a second equaliser at 2-2.

But Vinicius separated the men from the boys, scoring the winning third goal in the 72nd minute to give Real Madrid full point with 3-2 victory.

In English Premier League, Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, underlined his growing importance to Nottingham Forest's survival push, coming off the bench to score in a crucial 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

In a match loaded with relegation implications, Awoniyi's late strike capped a disciplined and clinical performance from Forest, who secured their first league win under manager Vitor Pereira and climbed out of immediate danger.

Forest took the lead on the stroke of halftime through Igor Jesus, who headed home from a corner delivered by Neco Williams. Despite Tottenham's bright start, they failed to convert early dominance into goals, with Richarlison missing their clearest opportunity.

In France, Moses Simon posted an eye-catching display for Paris FC to win a Ligue 1 relegation cliff hanger against Le Havre.

The Super Eagles winger was outstanding in this five-goal 3-2 thriller with Paris FC the winner to ensure Simon and his teammates are now nine points clear of the relegation zone. Paris now have 31 points from 27 matches with seven rounds of action to the end of the season.

Soccerway awarded Moses Simon 8.2 points to crown him the Man-of-the-Match.