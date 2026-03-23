Nigeria: Grange School Wins the Athletics School Games Eason 3 Title

23 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Season Three of The Athletics School Games (TASG) ended on a high note at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex, with Grange School reaffirming their dominance and International School Lagos (ISL) athlete, Ehuwa Obanla, stealing the spotlight with a record-breaking leap.

The World Athletics-certified meet featured more than 20 schools across Lagos, divided into elementary and secondary categories. On day one, Grange's elementary pupils outclassed their rivals, amassing the highest points to secure victory.

Day two intensified the rivalry among Grange, Riverbank, and ISL. Grange seized an early advantage in the field events and capped it off with commanding performances on the track to lift the coveted trophy, finishing ahead of Riverbank and ISL.

The highlight of the final day came from ISL's Obanla, who soared to 1.95m in the high jump, smashing his personal best of 1.75m and setting a new tournament record. His achievement drew loud applause from athletes, parents, and spectators, who hailed this year's edition as the most competitive yet.

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Founder of TASG, Dr. Seun Akinbohun, acknowledged the challenges of staging the tournament, particularly funding and infrastructure--but reaffirmed her commitment to sustaining TASG annually. She praised the athletes for their discipline and performance, noting that some discovered talents have already earned places in the national team.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Akinbohun said: "We have had some incredible moments. Records were broken, from the high jump to the relays and throws. Thank God for the journey so far, and thank you to the parents, athletes, schools, coaches, sponsors, and partners. We look forward to welcoming more schools next year, and we are excited.

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