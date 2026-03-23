Nigeria: Mercurial Ali 'Pele' Produces 2 Assists in Pillars Victory Over Enyimba

23 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

On of Kano Pillars most influential players, Rabiu Ali "Pele," recorded two assists as the "Masu gida' boys produced a convincing 2-0 victory over Enyimba FC in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 31 match played yesterday at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano.

Buoyed by the point they had picked on the road against Niger Tornadoes last weekend, Pillars scored two first half goals to pick the maximum points.

Chidozie Okorie put Pillars ahead in the 11th minute of the match when he outsmarted his marker in the box after he was assisted with a measured pass by the legendary Ali.

"Pele" then assisted the immediate past captain of the Super Eagle, Ahmed Musa, to deliver a thunderous strike from outside the box in first half stoppage time to double the lead for the hosts.

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The victory also lifted Pillars two steps away from the drop zone as they now occupy the 14th position with 39 points from 12 wins and six draws.

Next for Pillars is a long trip down south to battle Bayelsa United in week 32 on Sunday, March 29 at the Samson Siasia Stadium Yenagoa.

Meanwhile, Usman Abdallah's unbeaten run since taking the reins at Remo Stars continued with another home victory over Kwara United.

The relegation-troubled title holders fought back to edge Kwara United 3-1 with Akindele, Hadi Haruna, and Victor Mbaoma scoring a goal each in the match.

In Enugu, Rangers pipped El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 to reclaim the top position from Rivers United, Plateau United defeated Bayelsa United 1-0 in Jos, and Katsina United squeezed past 3SC 1-0 at home.

Elsewhere, Wolves shared the spoils with Insurance in a goalless draw, while title contenders, Ikorodu City, rallied back to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Kun Khalifat.

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