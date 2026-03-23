Liberia: Purpose Before Power

Monrovia — In a society where many young people are searching for direction amid economic challenges and limited opportunities, Amb. B. Elias Shoniyin has delivered a transformative message: purpose is not something you wait for; it is something you build.

At the Global Leadership Summit, he challenged young Liberians to abandon passivity and embrace a life of service and intentional action.

"You don't find purpose sitting down. You find purpose by serving," he said, offering both clarity and inspiration.

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His message resonated deeply with participants, many of whom face structural barriers to employment and advancement. Rather than waiting for ideal circumstances, Shoniyin encouraged them to start where they are, engaging in community service, leading small initiatives, and solving real-world problems.

Through relatable stories of individuals who rose from humble beginnings, he illustrated how purpose often reveals itself through consistent effort and commitment.

The broader summit program, featuring speakers such as Craig Groeschel and Christine King, reinforced this message by emphasizing vision, discipline, and resilience as key drivers of success.

Shoniyin's approach reframes leadership entirely, not as a pursuit of power, but as a commitment to service.

In a country striving to achieve inclusive development and economic transformation, this message carries profound implications.

It suggests that the future of Liberia will not be shaped by those who wait for opportunity, but by those who create it through service.