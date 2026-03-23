Nigeria: 2027 - Zone Presidential Ticket to South, Pggsj Urges Adc

ABUJA — A socio-political group, Professionals for Good Governance and Social Justice (PGGSJ), has called on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria in the interest of equity, justice, and national cohesion.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its Secretary, Comrade I.O. Emmanuel, the group warned that any attempt to jettison the zoning principle could undermine the party's credibility and electoral chances.

According to Emmanuel, Nigeria is at a critical juncture where political actors must make deliberate decisions that will move the country from "oppression to freedom, insecurity to safety, and economic stagnation to prosperity."

He noted that zoning, anchored on the Federal Character principle, has remained a stabilizing factor in Nigeria's democracy since 1999, stressing that political parties that ignored it in the past paid dearly for it.

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"The success or failure of political parties in Nigeria has, over time, been tied to their respect for zoning. When this principle is ignored, internal divisions and electoral losses often follow," he said.

The PGGSJ scribe cited the decline of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a clear example, arguing that the party's challenges were partly due to its failure to consistently adhere to zoning arrangements.

He further referenced the 2023 general elections, noting that decisions taken by key stakeholders, which allegedly disregarded zoning, contributed to internal discontent and weakened electoral performance.

"For ADC, this is a defining moment. As a growing opposition party, it must not repeat the mistakes of others. Sacrificing zoning on the altar of political expediency will only erode public trust," Emmanuel stated.

He maintained that the South deserves the party's presidential ticket in 2027, insisting that power cannot be attained through injustice.

"No region will wholeheartedly support a process perceived as unfair. Southern Nigeria cannot be expected to mobilize behind a ticket that disregards its rightful turn," he added.

Emmanuel also dismissed the notion that political structure is owned by individuals, emphasizing that it is built through collective effort and shared interest.

"Leadership requires courage and the willingness to make difficult but just decisions. Throwing the ticket open without regard for zoning at this time could destabilize the party," he warned.

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The group further pledged to mobilize support across the country and in the diaspora for a credible Southern candidate that emerges through a transparent and consensus-driven process.

"We believe there are principled leaders within ADC who will uphold fairness. We look forward to a consensus candidate that reflects justice and unity," Emmanuel said.

He urged the leadership of the party to act decisively, warning that failure to respect zoning could weaken its chances against the ruling party in 2027. "The time to uphold justice and fairness is now," the statement added.