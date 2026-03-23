Nigeria: Aso Rock's Solar Power Cocoon

editorial

In a move that underscores both promise and paradox, the State House at the presidential complex in Abuja has announced plans to disconnect from Nigeria's notoriously unreliable national grid this March, fully embracing solar power.

State House Permanent Secretary. Temitope Fashedemi, revealed during the Senate's 2026 budget defence on February 11, 2026, that the project, which was completed late last year with N10 billion from the 2025 budget and N7 billion proposed for 2026, has passed initial tests.

The State House Medical Centre, which has been running mostly on solar since May 2025 with just three per cent grid reliance, serves as a glowing proof of concept. This shift promises to slash the Villa's staggering N47 billion annual electricity bills and end dependence on ageing generators.

This development arrives three years after President Bola Tinubu's 2023 campaign pledge of constant electricity for all Nigerians, a vow that remains unfulfilled amid persistent national grid collapses and blackouts crippling homes, businesses and industries. Critics rightly decry it as a "Villa-first" privilege while the masses endure darkness.

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We commend the initiative as a smart policy if, and only if, it heralds a nationwide rollout of solar installations to enable ordinary Nigerians gain access to solar power for their homes. Extending reliable, off-grid solar to citizens would honour the original promise, fostering energy independence amid grid failures. Without such extension, however, it smacks of throwing the people under the bus: elites bask in sunshine while the rest swelter in shadows.

The government's fiscal incentives merit applause too. Zero import duty and zero VAT on fully assembled solar panels (HS Codes 8541.42.00.00 and 8541.43.00.00) signal bold commitment to renewables, easing costs and spurring adoption. But questions linger over the 5-10 per cent duties on critical components like lithium batteries, inverters, finished products and raw materials such as frames and glass for local manufacturing.

Is this a deliberate design to discourage domestic assembly? Local firms, vital for job creation and supply chain resilience, face inflated costs that undermine the zero-duty cheer. The administration must clarify: will these tariffs be scrapped to truly ignite a solar manufacturing boom?

Ultimately, Aso Rock's solar pivot spotlights Nigeria's power crisis but demands more than symbolism. A lasting solution lies in driving home reforms that have decentralised power generation. We call for rooftop solar subsidies for every household, business and factory. Pair this with ruthless enforcement against vandalism, aggressive hydro rehabilitation and gas supply guarantees to thermal plants.

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At this point in our history, we must realise that the task of providing power does not lie on the president's table alone. The recent decentralisation of power has enabled states and private sector to join the effort. Let's get going on this.

We must electrify Nigeria, not just the seats of power.