Nigeria: Navy Arrests Eight Suspected Oil Thieves, Seizes Consignment in Rivers

The Nigerian Navy troops operating under Operation DELTA SENTINEL have intercepted a large consignment of illegally refined petroleum products and arrested eight suspected oil thieves in the Degema/Ogbogoro/Ogbologo general areas of Rivers State.

A statement by the Naval Spokesman, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER, acting on credible intelligence on ongoing illicit activities within the area, deployed an Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team, which led to the interception of two wooden boats laden with about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

He said the operation also led to the arrest of eight suspects linked to the illegal activity, while additional armed accomplices fled the scene upon sighting the naval patrol team.

"The arrested suspects and recovered products are currently in custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution," he said.

He reiterated the Nigerian Navy's commitment to sustaining the operational tempo of Operation DELTA SENTINEL through intelligence-driven operations, enhanced patrols and inter-agency collaboration to safeguard Nigeria's critical national assets and economic interests.

He said the success aligns with the directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, who has charged operational commanders to intensify efforts against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes across the nation's maritime domain.