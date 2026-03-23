Nigeria: Tinubu's Alleged Endorsement of Oyebamiji Sparks Tension in Osun Race

23 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ademu Idakwo

There are fresh signs of political realignment ahead of the next governorship election in Osun State, following reports that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is backing Bola Oyebamiji for the top job.

The development, if it holds, is already stirring tension within the state's political space, particularly for Governor Ademola Adeleke, who now appears to be without the federal backing.

Details of the alleged endorsement were contained in a statement issued by the Oyebamiji Media Office on Sunday, and signed by Adebayo Adedeji.

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The statement presented Oyebamiji as a candidate with the "capacity, competence and track record" needed to move the state forward.

But beyond the endorsement, the statement also took a swipe at the current administration, with the All Progressives Congress accusing Adeleke of failing to make proper use of federal government projects in the state.

It pointed to several facilities said to be lying idle or abandoned, including the Child and Mother Care Hospital in Osogbo, which it claimed has not been functional for over three years, and the 80-bed SDG Hospital in Ipetumodu, reportedly left unattended since 2023.

The Skills Acquisition Centre in Iragbiji was also mentioned.

The party further raised concerns about the Alternative High School for Girls in Osogbo, a project facilitated by Oluremi Tinubu, alleging that it has not been effectively utilised.

On the financial front, the APC criticised the Adeleke administration's handling of a 2024 federal debt relief initiative. While acknowledging that the state's debt profile dropped by nearly ₦60 billion, it accused the government of presenting the relief as though it were solely its own achievement.

"President Tinubu recognises leadership capacity and has clearly seen the potential in Oyebamiji to reposition Osun State," the statement said, adding that any support from the President is based on "performance and vision, not politics."

The APC governorship campaign organization also cautioned against dragging the President into what it described as political propaganda by the Osun state government, insisting that his position should not be misrepresented for an endorsement for Adeleke .

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