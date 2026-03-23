Nigeria: Aigbogun Touts Collins Sor As Super Eagles Asset

Former Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has expressed his strong belief that newly invited Super Eagles winger Collins Sor will prove to be an invaluable addition to Nigeria's senior national team.

Sor, the KRC Genk star, was recently named among the 23-man squad by head coach Eric Chelle for this month's four-nation tournament in Jordan.

In a conversation with Footy Africa, Aigbogun, who has long championed Sor's talent, highlighted the winger's exceptional positional awareness and finishing ability as key attributes that will benefit the Super Eagles.

"I am genuinely happy for Collins [Sor] as his hard work has finally paid off with this invitation," Aigbogun remarked. "He was someone I spotted and scouted in Port Harcourt when we were assembling a team for the Africa U-20 Nations Cup, and he has consistently performed well since then."

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Aigbogun further elaborated on Sor's impressive physical attributes and versatility: "He is fast, I mean very fast, and can operate effectively as both a winger and a striker. I think he is yet to even fulfil his full potential, but I am hopeful he can inject some much-needed pace into the national team."

The former coach also pointed to Sor's broader skillset beyond sheer speed: "I believe just recently, he was clocked as the fastest player in the Belgian top flight, but he is not solely about pace; he possesses excellent positional awareness and finishing too. He will undoubtedly be a significant asset for the Super Eagles, and I am thrilled for him."