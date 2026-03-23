Liberia: LTA Targets Phone Theft, Moves to Clean Up Liberia's Informal Mobile Market

MONROVIA -- In a move aimed at tackling one of Liberia's most persistent and visible telecom challenges, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority has announced a nationwide public consultation on proposed International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) regulations designed to curb mobile phone theft and eliminate telecommunications equipment fraud.

The initiative, unveiled in a press release issued March 2, signals what could become Liberia's most coordinated attempt yet to render stolen phones unusable across networks while bringing greater oversight to the country's largely informal mobile device market.

At the center of the proposal is the creation of a Central Identification Registry, where all mobile phone IMEI numbers -- unique 15-digit identifiers assigned to every device -- will be stored. Under the proposed system, users whose phones are stolen will be required to report the incident to the LTA, which will then block the device from further use.

"All mobile phone users and importers of telecommunications equipment are required to locate the IMEI number and save it," the LTA said, urging the public to dial *#06# to retrieve the code and keep it secure.

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For many Liberians, the policy targets a familiar frustration. Mobile phone theft -- particularly in crowded areas such as markets, public transport routes, and entertainment centers -- has long been considered a low-risk, high-reward crime. Stolen devices are often quickly resold through informal channels, making recovery nearly impossible.

By introducing IMEI-based blocking, regulators are seeking to attack the economic incentive behind the crime. Once blacklisted, a stolen phone would effectively become useless on participating networks, reducing its resale value and discouraging theft.

But beyond theft, the regulation is also expected to reshape how mobile devices enter and circulate within Liberia's economy.

The country's phone market has historically been dominated by a mix of formal importers and informal traders, with second-hand devices and cross-border imports playing a significant role in expanding access to mobile connectivity. While this ecosystem has made phones more affordable, it has also created loopholes for the circulation of stolen or unregistered devices.

The LTA's consultation process explicitly targets both consumers and importers, signaling a broader regulatory intent to bring order and traceability to the supply chain.

During the consultation period, LTA technicians will conduct outreach in schools, markets, worship centers, and other high-traffic public spaces across the country, beginning with Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Maryland Counties before expanding nationwide.

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The success of the initiative, however, may hinge on public participation and enforcement capacity.

For the system to work effectively, users must proactively record their IMEI numbers and report theft promptly, while importers and vendors may face increased scrutiny regarding the origin and registration status of the devices they sell. Without widespread compliance, experts caution, stolen phones could continue circulating through informal channels or across borders.

Still, the proposed IMEI regulations represent a notable step toward modernizing Liberia's telecommunications oversight, aligning it with practices already adopted in several other jurisdictions where device registries are used to combat fraud and protect consumers.

As consultations begin, the LTA is inviting public input on the proposed framework, a process that will likely determine not only how the system is implemented, but also how it balances accessibility, enforcement, and consumer protection in one of Liberia's fastest-growing digital sectors.