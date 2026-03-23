Liberia: Bea Mountain Mining Corporation Responds to Epa Statement On Marvoe Creek Incident

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has taken note of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) recent statement dated March 20, 2026, regarding the fish mortality incident reported at Marvoe Creek in Grand Cape Mount County.

BMMC reaffirms its unwavering commitment to environmental protection, regulatory compliance, and the health and safety of surrounding communities.

It is important to emphasize that it is BMMC that initially detected and promptly reported the incident to the EPA on February 24, 2026, thereby triggering the investigation. This reflects the Company's long-standing policy of transparency and responsible environmental stewardship.

In its earlier communication of February 27, 2026, the EPA confirmed based on laboratory analysis that cyanide and the related chemicals were within regulatory limits, and that the fish mortality was linked to elevated levels of cypermethrin, a pesticide commonly associated with agricultural activities, rather than mining operations.

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BMMC states unequivocally that cypermethrin is not used in any of its operations. Furthermore, the Company operates under strict regulatory oversight, and the EPA is in full possession of, and has approved, the complete inventory of chemicals used in BMMC's operations. At no time has cypermethrin formed part of that inventory.

In light of this, BMMC notes with concern the apparent shift in the EPA's recent statement, which attributes the source of contamination to BMMC infrastructure without publicly disclosing any new scientific evidence or analytical basis to support such a conclusion. The Company respectfully emphasizes that the identification of a contaminant does not, in itself, establish its source, and any such determination must be grounded in verifiable, transparent, and scientifically sound evidence.

The Management of BMMC states that it became aware, during the Joint Security (NSA) investigation, that the alleged fish burial was attributed to its personnel and immediately initiated an internal inquiry. The Company emphasizes that it has nothing to conceal and was in fact the first to notify the relevant authorities of the incident. Any measures taken were responsible and responsive actions in the interest of public safety and should not be misconstrued as an admission of liability, and wrongdoing conduct.

BMMC remains fully committed to cooperating with the EPA and all relevant authorities. The Company is eager to understand how this material entered its operational area and therefore welcomes and encourages a transparent, independent, and science-based investigation to conclusively determine the source and cause of the incident.

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BMMC encourages the relevant Authority to ensure that all conclusions be guided by objective evidence, due process, and established scientific standards, in order to ensure fairness, accuracy, and continued public trust.

The Company will continue to engage constructively with stakeholders and will provide updates as more verified information becomes available.