Nigeria: Ebonyi - I Killed My Mother for Refusing to Bathe Me, 20-Year-Old Boy Confesses

Abakaliki — The people of Ohatekwe Ukawu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have banished a 20-year-old man, Damian Oforbuike, for allegedly killing his mother.

It was gathered that Oforbuike attacked his mother, Onyemaechi, with a machete, an incident that has thrown the community into mourning.

Sources said the incident occurred over the weekend, after which the suspect fled into a nearby forest.

However, youths of the community mobilised, tracked him into the forest where he was hiding, and apprehended him.

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He was subsequently paraded around the community by the youths and later banished, with a stern warning not to return.

In a viral video recorded during the parade, the suspect reportedly confessed to the act, claiming he committed the crime because his mother refused to bathe him and declined to provide funds to set up a barbing salon for his brother who had completed apprenticeship.

"I killed my mother because she refused to bathe me and also refused to rent a shop for my brother who learned barbing and needed money to start," he said.

The councillor representing the area, Maduabuchi Nweke, who confirmed the incident, said he mobilised over 200 youths who combed the forest and arrested the suspect.

He added that the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a morgue.