Nigeria: Ayra Starr Reveals a Surprising Shift in Her Music Style

Afrobeats pop star Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, alias Ayra Starr, has disclosed that her upcoming studio album showcases her personal and artistic development as she enters a new period in her life.

The Grammy-nominated singer revealed this during Apple Music Radio Takeover, where she discussed growing creatively and embracing new sounds in her music.

The singer says the new project tells the story of her journey into womanhood, marked by a noticeable shift in her sound and artistic expression.

"I'm literally becoming a woman, and you can hear that in my music now. I'm growing sonically, and I want to try different things, just put myself out there and have fun while doing it," she said, noting that at some point, she became very serious about her music career, but has long revisited the joy of making music.

"I kind of lost the plot a bit and took it too seriously. It was never that deep," she added.

Ayra Starr has released a lead single titled "Where Do We Go" ahead of the expected album set to be available later this year.

The singer achieved international success in 2022 with the release of her song "Rush," which earned her a nomination for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in the Best African Music Performance category.