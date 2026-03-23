Nigeria/Congo-Kinshasa: Troost-Ekong Slams FIFA, CAF Over Nigeria/DR Congo, Afcon Final Verdicts

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has criticised two major decisions taken by FIFA and CAF, saying they raise serious concerns about how football is governed in Africa.

The first issue involves Nigeria's protest against DR Congo during the World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria had accused DR Congo of wrongly registering some Europe-born players, arguing that the country does not allow dual nationality for football eligibility.

The Nigeria Football Federation believed it had a strong case and hoped FIFA would punish DR Congo and restore Nigeria's place in the intercontinental playoffs for the 2026 World Cup. However, FIFA dismissed the complaint, not because of the evidence, but due to technical issues. The world body said Nigeria failed to submit the protest on time and did not pay the required fee. The NFF has since insisted it will challenge that decision.

At the same time, another controversial ruling has shaken African football. CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal forfeited the AFCON 2025 final, handing the title to Morocco.

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Senegal had originally won the match 1-0 after extra time. But during the game, they protested a penalty decision and briefly refused to play for about 15 minutes before continuing. Morocco later filed a complaint, arguing that Senegal's actions broke tournament rules.

CAF's Appeal Board agreed with Morocco's protest and applied tournament regulations, ruling that Senegal had breached Articles 82 and 84. As a result, the match was officially recorded as a 3-0 win for Morocco, overturning the result on the pitch.

"The appeal lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld," CAF confirmed.

These decisions have left Troost-Ekong stunned, and he believes they highlight deeper problems in African football administration.

"African football seems to be the only place where you can play extra time in the courts, and it happens too often," he told The Athletic.

"Serious questions need to be asked about changing the outcomes of games in this manner. We are also seeing it with Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo over World Cup 2026 qualification.

"Maybe there needs to be more rigorous checks at the start of the tournament about whether players have the right documentation to play and if the referees are capable of making the right decisions. We need to give them the power to do that, regardless of whether it is the opening game or the final. This might seem basic, but it needs to be reiterated to give the players confidence again.

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"Going forward, we need former players and people who have been a part of the most celebrated moments of African football to be involved with CAF and guide them on what can be improved. We shouldn't have to try to fight from the outside. It will help CAF to truly understand what it takes to make certain key decisions.

"Former players, coaches and directors can help the organisation and structure of African football to develop so it matches the flamboyance and quality we see on the pitch."

Troost-Ekong was the Most Valuable Player at the 2023 AFCON, where he captained the Super Eagles to a runner-up spot.