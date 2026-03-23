Nigeria: 'Choose Appropriate Hospital for DNA - Allow Me Bury Mohbad' - - Late Singer's Dad to Lagos Govt

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Aloba's lawyer confirmed that two laboratories said they are not equipped to carry out DNA testing.

Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has broken his silence after two of the three laboratories approved by the court to conduct DNA tests on the late singer's son, Liam, said they do not offer such services.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Aloba's lawyer, Oladayo Ogungbe, confirmed that Alpha Bio Labs and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited, nominated respectively by Wunmi and the Welfare Officer to the Lagos State Government, stated they are not equipped to carry out DNA testing.

This followed preliminary enquiries to verify whether the listed laboratories had the technical capacity to handle procedures involving embalmed remains.

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Shock

Reacting to the news, Mr Aloba, a carpenter, expressed his disappointment in a viral TikTok video posted on Monday.

He said the development saddened him. He felt it confirmed what he had long suspected about powerful individuals in the state attempting to frustrate his efforts to seek justice over Mohbad's death.

He added that the pursuit of justice was not only for Mohbad but for all Nigerians, to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the singer's death are not allowed to recur in the future.

He said: "My lawyer called me, and I was shocked when he said he had discovered that the centres presented in court by the Lagos State Government's welfare officer and Wunmi's lawyer were not legitimate. They brought forward fake centres, and I was deeply saddened to hear this. I have heard that some powerful people have conspired with others to make me suffer over Mohbad's death.

"Anyone can verify the legitimacy of the hospital I selected. In contrast, the one they chose had no proper knowledge of DNA testing. This suggests they are not ready for the truth, which is very troubling. I have also heard that a powerful figure was influencing this case and preventing justice. I sincerely hope I will not regret coming to Lagos State."

Not the first time

Mr Aloba also disclosed that this was not the first time fake hospitals had been presented to conduct tests related to the circumstances of his son's death.

He claimed that the repeated use of such bogus facilities formed a deliberate pattern designed to prevent the truth from emerging.

Mr Aloba further suggested that he might transfer the case from Lagos State to Ekiti State.

"During the pathology and toxicology process, we made enquiries about the hospital proposed for the tests, and it was confirmed that it did not exist. Now, with the DNA test, another questionable facility has been presented. It appears to be a pattern aimed at preventing the truth from coming out. Both Wunmi's lawyer and the Lagos State welfare officer presented the fake centres.

"I will consult my lawyer on whether it is possible to transfer the case to Ekiti State. I am appealing to the Lagos State Government to allow the DNA test to be carried out properly so that I can finally lay my son to rest. The DNA test is a crucial part of the evidence, and without it, burial cannot proceed", he said.

Backstory

In February, this newspaper reported that a Magistrate's Court in Ikorodu approved three overseas laboratories to conduct a DNA test, several months after initially ordering the procedure.

The approved facilities include the DNA Diagnostics Centre in Fairfield, Ohio, United States, nominated by the applicant; AlphaBiolabs in Warrington, United Kingdom, proposed by the respondent, Mohbad's wife, Wunmi; and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited in London, United Kingdom, independently selected by the court through its Welfare Officer.

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Court proceeding

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga granted the application filed by Mohbad's father, who is seeking a definitive determination of the child's paternity.

The hearing is set to resume on 2 April, with the latest findings from the laboratories expected to be the focus of the proceedings.

The legal dispute surrounding the music star's death and related issues continues to unfold in court.

Following the singer's death, his family became embroiled in a series of controversies, with the question of a DNA test taking centre stage.

In several interviews, Mr Aloba repeatedly challenged the paternity of Liam, insisting that a DNA test is necessary to establish the truth.

He also maintained that Wunmi was never legally married to his late son.