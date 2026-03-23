Nigeria: Security Forces Seal NURTW Headquarters As Leadership Crisis Escalates

Abuja — Security operatives on Monday cordoned off the national secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja amid an intensifying leadership crisis within the union.

When Vanguard visited the premises, personnel from the Nigerian Army, Police, Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS) had sealed the area, denying entry to members and visitors.

An operative at the gate said the restriction was implemented on orders from higher authorities. "You can't enter the premises. I think it will last a week or two... maybe tomorrow," he added.

The lockdown followed an earlier attempt by Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa to assert control of the secretariat, displacing loyalists of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo. Baruwa claimed his action was in line with favourable court judgments.

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"This is not a forceful takeover but a step to enforce court orders. We have waited for about two years, but they refused to comply," Baruwa told journalists before the lockdown tightened.

Eyewitnesses reported that the deployment of armed personnel heightened tensions, with supporters of both factions gathering briefly before being dispersed.

The standoff highlights growing concerns about potential violence as the protracted dispute continues to pit Baruwa against Akinsanya's faction.

Security agencies remained stationed around the secretariat at press time, and it remains unclear when normal activities will resume.