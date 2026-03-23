Nigeria: Security Forces Seal NURTW Headquarters As Leadership Crisis Escalates

23 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Folarin Kehinde

Abuja — Security operatives on Monday cordoned off the national secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja amid an intensifying leadership crisis within the union.

When Vanguard visited the premises, personnel from the Nigerian Army, Police, Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS) had sealed the area, denying entry to members and visitors.

An operative at the gate said the restriction was implemented on orders from higher authorities. "You can't enter the premises. I think it will last a week or two... maybe tomorrow," he added.

The lockdown followed an earlier attempt by Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa to assert control of the secretariat, displacing loyalists of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo. Baruwa claimed his action was in line with favourable court judgments.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This is not a forceful takeover but a step to enforce court orders. We have waited for about two years, but they refused to comply," Baruwa told journalists before the lockdown tightened.

Eyewitnesses reported that the deployment of armed personnel heightened tensions, with supporters of both factions gathering briefly before being dispersed.

The standoff highlights growing concerns about potential violence as the protracted dispute continues to pit Baruwa against Akinsanya's faction.

Security agencies remained stationed around the secretariat at press time, and it remains unclear when normal activities will resume.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.