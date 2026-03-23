Nigeria: Under-14 League - Fortune FA Soars, Ajegunle United Make Comeback

22 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Onuado Cynthia

Week eight of the Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle Under-14 League delivered goals and drama, as Fortune FA and Ajegunle United surged with statement victories on Saturday in Lagos.

Matches at the Nathaniel Idowu Pitch, Ajegunle, showcased rising talents, with standout performances reshaping the title race and intensifying competition among the league's brightest young prospects.

Fortune FA underlined their title credentials with a dominant 7-1 demolition of Young 11 FA, tightening their grip on top spot.

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Man of the Match Odeshola Odunayo said, "We are determined to stay top. Every goal reflects our hard work and unity as a team."

Fortune FA's commanding lead has shaken the standings, setting up a thrilling race as teams prepare for decisive battles in week nine.

Ajegunle United ended their slump emphatically, defeating Divinely Blessed FA 2-0, with James Solomon striking twice in quick succession before the interval.

Solomon said, "I stayed focused and took my chances. This win means everything for our confidence going forward."

Strong Dove FA edged Moree Wins FA 2-1, extending their streak after early goals from Ayinla Samod and Ajadi Ibrahim set the pace.

Ayinde Taiye, named Man of the Match, said, "We controlled the midfield and showed resilience. Every game now feels like a final for us."

Pure Talents FA produced the round's most ruthless display, thrashing Michael May FA 6-0 in a one-sided encounter.

Hat-trick hero Ajaloleru Yesir said, "My teammates made it easy. We played with hunger and showed our quality from start to finish."

Bright Future FA and Coal City FA settled for a 1-1 draw, with Anine Emmanuel's opener cancelled out by Ezike Favour's penalty.

Emmanuel said, "I gave my best for the team. We deserved more, but we will come back stronger in the next match."

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