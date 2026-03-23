Nigeria: Avre Begs Tinubu to Honour Ex-Falcons

Ex-Super Falcons' attacker, Patience Avre-Odeli, has made a fresh appeal to President Bola Tinubu to reward ex-internationals who dominated the African women's football scene in their heyday.

The former Ufuoma Babes FC of Warri and Princess Jegede Babes FC of Lagos forward relaunched her appeal to President Tinubu after players of the national women's basketball team, D'Tigress, were handed certificates of lands promised them by government, following their successful outings in continental games like the Super Falcons.

In a press statement issued from her USA base, Avre commended President Tinubu for fulfilling the promise he made to Nigeria's sportsmen and women, stressing that the gesture will motivate the country's representatives to put in their best efforts at the international sports scene.

She said: "On behalf of ex-Super Falcons' stars, I thank our beloved president for fulfilling his land promise to D'Tigress. This is a big motivation for the team, and I know they would also be given $1,000 each as promised."

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Speaking further, she said: "I'm also sure that the Super Falcons, who won the last WAFCON in Morocco, would be fully rewarded by the president soon. But the ex-Super Falcons who had previously won African titles on many occasions also deserve appreciation and compensation from President Tinubu.

The four-time WAFCON winner said that President Tinubu's Renewed Hope mantra should include appreciating the former Super Falcons who were not rewarded while they dominated African women football for nine years.

She said former Super Falcons players like Aysat Yusuf, Martha Tarhemba, Prisca Emeafu, Mercy Akide-Udoh, Yinka Kudaisi, Rita Nwadike, Phoebe Ebiemokumor, and several others are fervently praying for President Tinubu to honour and reward past heroines who won many WAFCON titles for Nigeria.