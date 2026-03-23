Nigeria: CAF Decision On Afcon Final Decision Undermines Tournament - Troost-Ekong

22 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has criticized the decision to award Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, saying it diminishes the integrity and credibility of the tournament.

The Appeal Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revoked Morocco's title on Tuesday.

Senegal edged past hosts Morocco 1-0 in a tense final played in February.

The Teranga Lions briefly walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a late penalty, a move the appeal board later ruled violated tournament regulations.

The verdict has sparked intense debate both within Africa and beyond, with Troost-Ekong adding his voice to the controversy.

"When I first heard the news that the result of this year's AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco had been overturned, I thought it was a joke. When I realised it was actually real, after reading the official statement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), it just made me feel quite sad," Troost-Ekong told The Athletic.

"Every African player wants to win this tournament but would I celebrate now if I was in Morocco's shoes? Absolutely not. I would feel ashamed to win like this. It wouldn't feel right.

"You have to earn it on the pitch. I don't think I would be able to accept it, but if you publicly decline a medal or trophy then that also becomes a circus. It definitely can't be celebrated."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.