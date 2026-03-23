Nigeria: D'Tigress Hold Steady At 8th in Latest Fiba World Rankings

Nigeria's senior national women's basketball team, D'Tigress, has demonstrated remarkable consistency on the global stage, maintaining their position as the 8th-best team in the world according to the latest FIBA Women's World Rankings released by the sport's global governing body.

Under the guidance of head coach Rena Wakama, the team has accumulated 700.3 ranking points, a total that not only secures their place inside the global top 10 but also solidifies their status as the undisputed powerhouse of African basketball.

D'Tigress remain the highest-ranked team on the continent and stand as Africa's sole representative in the world's top 10, a testament to their sustained excellence and historic performances on the international stage over the past few years.

The latest rankings come on the heels of D'Tigress' recent competitive outing at the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying tournament, held in Lyon, France.

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The African champions faced a stiff test against some of the world's elite basketball nations, finishing the qualifiers with a record of two wins and three losses.

While the results were mixed, the experience against top-tier competition provided valuable preparation as the team continues to build toward future global tournaments.

At the very top of the women's basketball hierarchy, the United States remains firmly entrenched in the No. 1 position, continuing its long-standing dominance of the sport.

The most significant shift in the latest rankings occurred just behind the Americans, with France climbing to second place.

The French team's rise pushes Australia down to third, reflecting the ever-evolving competitive balance among the world's elite.

China and Belgium round out the top five, completing a ranking that underscores the growing depth of talent in women's basketball across both the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

For Nigeria, maintaining the 8th spot is a significant achievement that speaks to the team's resilience and the growing legacy of the D'Tigress program, which has consistently served as a source of pride for Nigerian sports on the global stage.