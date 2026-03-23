Nigeria: Ozoro Festival - This Is Barbaric, Must Not Repeat Itself - Senator Joel-Onowakpo

Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content and APC lawmaker representing Delta South, has strongly condemned the alleged attack on women and girls during a festival in Oramudu Community, Ozoro Kingdom, the headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Describing the incident as "criminal, barbaric, and an egregious violation of human dignity," Senator Thomas called for swift justice and stronger protection for women's rights.

The Senator made the remarks in a statement on Monday, following his visit to His Royal Majesty, Anthony Ogbogbo Ibuka I, the Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom, at his palace. He said the festival, traditionally a peaceful cultural celebration, was hijacked by criminal elements to commit the assaults.

"As an Isoko man, I feel deeply pained by the misrepresentation of our people and our traditions. Let me make this absolutely clear: there is no such thing as a 'rape festival' in Ozoro Kingdom or anywhere in Isoko land," the statement read. "Our culture is rooted in peace, respect, and the protection of human dignity, especially for women. What transpired in Oramudu Community was not a reflection of our heritage but the actions of a few criminal elements."

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Senator Thomas lauded the swift response of the indigenous people of Ozoro, the President General of Ozoro, local vigilante groups, and the Nigeria Police Force in rescuing the victims and restoring order.

He urged the police to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, stressing that "everyone must be seen to be served. This is non-negotiable." He also called on community leaders and cultural custodians to enforce stricter measures for festivals and public events to prevent recurrence.

"All forms of sexual assault, molestation, harassment, and any actions that inflict harm or trauma on women are utterly unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. Our tradition forbids such behavior, and no girl or woman should ever again be exposed to such humiliation," he added.

Senator Thomas appealed for calm among the people of Ozoro Kingdom and Isoko land, assuring that he would work with all stakeholders and security agencies to ensure justice is delivered and that preventive measures are implemented.

"Together, we will uphold the values that make Ozoro Kingdom a beacon of peace, culture, and progress," he concluded.