Nigeria: Gas Explosion Victims in Calabar Rise to 60

The number of victims affected by the gas explosion in Calabar on Saturday has risen to 60.

Dr. Henry Ayuk, Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure during a visit to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), where the victims are receiving medical attention.

State governor Sen. Bassey Otu, had initially reported 30 victims during his visit to the scene of the incident on Saturday. He assured that the government would cover all hospital bills for those affected.

Dr. Ayuk explained that his visit aimed to assess the situation of patients and ensure they receive adequate care. Victims with minor burn injuries are expected to be transferred to the General Hospital, Calabar, to ease pressure on the teaching hospital and improve treatment efficiency.

The commissioner was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Mr. Ekpeyong Akiba. They were received by the Chief Medical Director of UCTH, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, who provided updates on the condition and management of the victims.

The visit is part of the state government's coordinated response to the explosion, with health authorities working to ensure prompt and comprehensive care for all affected individuals.

The explosion, which occurred in the Edibe Edibe area of Calabar South, resulted from a gas leak at a local gas plant, affecting several nearby houses and injuring numerous residents.