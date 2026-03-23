Namibia: Kehemu Sidamenena Flooding - Council Must Turn the Tide

The local authorities Act and the Disaster Risk Management Act clearly establish the legal responsibilities of town councils in Namibia to protect communities from disasters such as floods, contaminated water, fires, and drought.

These laws mandate local authorities to safeguard public health and safety, ensure the provision of safe water and sanitation, and properly manage drainage systems and flood control.

It is therefore deeply concerning that the situation at Kehemu Sidamenena continues to threaten the well-being of residents.

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Due to the topography of the area, the land slopes downward, making it a natural catchment for rainwater. Every rainy season, large volumes of water accumulate there, flooding homes and surrounding areas. For nearly eight years, residents have endured this disastrous situation. The matter has been reported to the town council countless times, yet there has been no meaningful intervention.

The water has negatively affected the local business ecosystem. Some small and medium enterprises have been forced to shut down, even though these businesses are a vital source of income and survival for many residents. Moreover, the floodwaters are blocking the road network.

What makes the situation even more troubling is that the water serves no beneficial purpose. It is neither safe for consumption nor useful for any productive activity such as fishing. Instead, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and waterborne diseases.

The solution, however, is not complicated. With proper planning and commitment, the water could be channelled away through drainage pipes or canals. Alternatively, trucks could be deployed to pump and drain the water away.

Unfortunately, the stagnant water remains, posing serious health risks, environmental hazards, and dangers to human life. Ironically, similar flooding problems have recently affected parts of Queens Park and Tutungeni, where many of the town's elite reside. Minister of urban and rural development James Sankwasa has visited the affected areas to assess the damage. Following his intervention, the town council was given 72 hours to respond to the situation.

Shortly thereafter, the ministry released N$108 million to address the problem, and construction work has already commenced to repair the drainage ditches. While this swift response is commendable, it raises a painful and unavoidable question: Why has the Kehemu Sidamenena flooding been ignored for nearly 12 years despite repeated reports?

Floodwaters do not discriminate between the rich and the poor. Water does not knock before entering a home.

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As residents and victims of this ongoing disaster, we cannot help but ask: Is Kehemu Sidamenena being overlooked because it is largely an informal settlement?

The town council must act decisively and urgently to resolve this issue. As the saying goes, a village that ignores rising water will soon learn to swim.

The people of Kehemu Sidamenena deserve the same protection, dignity, and attention afforded to other communities. We must remember this simple truth: Water is life, but too much water, especially when contaminated, can be deadly.