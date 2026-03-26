Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Assesses Zambezi Floods As School Close, Communities Refuse to Relocate

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says she is satisfied with the Zambezi region's response in mitigating the current floods experienced in the region.

The president undertook a day visit on Wednesday to assess the flood situation in the Zambezi region, during which she was taken to Schucmansburg.

The Zambezi River's level currently stands at 6.89m.

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Acting chief regional officer Beaven Walubita told Nandi-Ndaitwah that the Kabbe South and Kabbe North constituencies are mostly affected by floods, with over 75% of the areas flooded.

He highlighted that the schools, clinics, and police posts are cut off and are only accessible by boat.

"We have closed down three schools, namely Muzii Combined School, Nankuntwe Combined School, and Mpukano Primary School. We are busy doing logistics this week to relocate them and for classes to resume next week," he said.

Walubita said the flood-affected communities in the Kabbe South and Kabbe North constituencies are, however, refusing to relocate.

As such, they have only relocated families in the Sibbinda constituency, he said.

"We have provided the Sibbinda constituency relocated families with 15 tents and food that we got from the Office of the Prime Minister. About 25 tents, cooking oil, and rice will go to the three affected schools," he said.

Walubita said the region still needs more tents, mattresses, blankets, food, boats, and fuel to operate boats, as well as the Kapelwa-Kabajani ferry to be fixed and used for relocation purposes.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said that she was satisfied with the region's response to the floods, and she has also taken note of the needs of the region to elevate its response.

"It would be best if we get an estimated number of residents to be relocated so that we have an idea as to how much aid is needed," she said.