Liberia: Linca Presents Computers to State Security Institutions to Boost Record-Keeping

The Liberia National Commission on Arms (LINCA) has presented laptop computers to several state security institutions as part of efforts to strengthen and standardize record-keeping across the country.

Speaking at the turnover ceremony in Monrovia over the weekend, LINCA Chairman James Fromayan said the initiative was made possible by support from the Arms Trade Treaty Voluntary Trust Fund.

Mr. Fromayan urged beneficiary institutions to use the computers effectively to enhance documentation and storage of operational records.

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"As state security institutions, not everyone fully appreciates the statutory mandates of your respective responsibilities," he noted. "Exercising those responsibilities requires strong inter-agency cooperation."

He emphasized that proper use of the software provided would help institutions better manage records, especially given the complex challenges associated with their mandates. According to the chairman, the donation aims to improve accountability and ensure that activities related to arms and ammunition are properly documented.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Marc Amblard of the National Security Agency expressed appreciation to LINCA for the support. He noted that the commission has consistently assisted security institutions and expressed hope for continued collaboration.

LINCA Commissioner Vivian Dogbey assured recipients of the commission's readiness to provide training on the effective use of the computers. She thanked both the Arms Trade Treaty and the Center for Armed Violence Reduction for their partnership and support and further emphasized that LINCA remains available to assist institutions facing challenges in utilizing the new systems.

Institutions that benefited from the donation include the Liberia National Police, National Security Agency, Liberia Immigration Service, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Liberia Seaport Police, and the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation. All were encouraged to use computers to maintain accurate records of arms and ammunition under their custody.

The event was attended by several officials, including Benjamin K. Wymon, Vice Chairman of LINCA, and Moses Nebleh, Executive Director of LINCA.

The Liberia National Commission on Arms (LINCA), formerly known as the National Commission on Small Arms (LINCSA), serves as the national authority responsible for regulating arms and combating illicit weapons in Liberia. Established by Executive Order in 2006 and later ratified in 2012, the commission has since expanded its mandate to support national security, regional peace, and international arms control commitments.