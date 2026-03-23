Liberia: Strong Financing Decisions Critical to Advancing Liberia's Development Agenda

- Deputy Minister for Economic Management, Dehpue Zuo, emphasized that achieving Liberia's development objectives requires stronger, more deliberate financing decisions.

Speaking at the opening of a one-day Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) Training Workshop in Kakata, he underscored that prudent financing is essential as the country pursues major investments in infrastructure, job creation, and social services. He noted that DSA remains a key tool for guiding national planning, helping policymakers determine safe borrowing limits, evaluate economic risks, and design policies that support sustainable growth.

Minister Zuo highlighted improvements in macroeconomic management, domestic resource mobilization, and public financial management reforms. However, he acknowledged that Liberia's substantial development demands--particularly in roads, energy, agriculture, human capital, and climate resilience--continue to exert pressure on public borrowing.

He stressed the importance of building national capacity in debt sustainability analysis to support implementation of development plans and medium-term expenditure frameworks. According to him, DSA should inform decisions on project prioritization, borrowing strategies, risk mitigation, and coordination of financing sources.

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The workshop brings together technical experts from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the Central Bank of Liberia, and other government institutions. It aims to enhance participants' understanding of the DSA framework and strengthen its integration into policy and planning processes.

Minister Zuo also highlighted three core principles for effective debt management: alignment with national priorities, strong data transparency, and improved institutional coordination. He further expressed appreciation to development partners--including the IMF, World Bank, and African Development Bank--for their continued support to Liberia's economic reform efforts.