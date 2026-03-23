Liberia: LNTA Intensifies Sensitization Drive to Strengthen Regulatory Compliance

The Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign across Monrovia and parts of Montserrado County, marking a significant step in efforts to educate stakeholders and enhance regulatory compliance within Liberia's tourism sector.

The initiative, carried out over the weekend through a series of roadshows and outreach engagements, included distributing informational flyers and direct interactions with operators across the tourism value chain, including hotels, entertainment venues, and beach operators. The campaign is designed to encourage these businesses to formalize their operations by registering with the Authority and securing the necessary permits to operate legally.

Speaking to reporters during the roadshow on Friday, March 21, 2026, Princess Eva Cooper, Director General of LNTA, described the Authority as a newly established public institution tasked with leading and transforming Liberia's tourism sector.

She explained that the awareness campaign is intended not only to inform but also to strengthen collaboration between LNTA and tourism operators, emphasizing that regulatory compliance is critical to the industry's sustainable development.

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"The roadshow is about creating awareness for tourism businesses and showing compliance and letting businesses know that LNTA is here to support them," she said. "For the sector to grow, there must be regulation. We are urging businesses to get registered with the Authority."

DG Cooper further noted that LNTA is committed to guiding businesses through the registration process and developing policies to promote and support the sector. According to her, compliant businesses will benefit from increased visibility, including features on the Authority's official platforms and participation in national tourism events.

The Liberia National Tourism Authority was established under the Liberia National Tourism Act of 2025, signed into law by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. The Act formally designated LNTA as the principal government body responsible for promoting, regulating, and developing tourism in Liberia.

Before LNTA's establishment, tourism oversight was managed under the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism. However, stakeholders had raised concerns about the limited focus and resources allocated to the sector. The creation of LNTA was therefore viewed as a strategic reform aimed at providing greater autonomy, efficiency, and dedicated attention to tourism development.

Among its early achievements, LNTA helped Liberia re-admit to UNWTO, reconnecting the country with global tourism networks and partnerships.

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The ongoing awareness drive forms part of broader national efforts to reposition tourism as a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation in line with Liberia's development agenda.