Liberia: LRA Launches Six-Month National Vat Awareness Campaign

- The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has officially begun a nationwide Value Added Tax (VAT) Awareness Campaign. This follows the program's formal launch last month at the LRA Headquarters in Monrovia. The campaign starts in Montserrado County and will roll out across all 15 counties.

The six-month initiative aims to help businesses and taxpayers understand VAT, prepare confidently, and comply with ease ahead of full implementation. VAT--applied to goods and services--is more than a tax requirement; it lays the foundation for a fair, transparent, and efficient system that strengthens business growth and supports national development.

Speaking at the official launch in late February, LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah underscored the importance of early preparation and active taxpayer engagement. He noted that the campaign is designed to bring government closer to the people. "VAT is not just a new tax system; it is a shared responsibility for national development. We want every business owner to understand it, prepare for it, and succeed under it. This awareness campaign ensures that no taxpayer is left behind," he said.

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As part of the rollout, specialized VAT teams are currently engaging businesses and citizens in communities, markets, commercial hubs, and government institutions throughout Monrovia. These outreach efforts focus on simplifying VAT concepts, addressing questions, and offering practical guidance to help taxpayers understand their responsibilities and prepare effectively. The campaign ensures that business owners learn how VAT works in clear, simple terms and take early steps to avoid challenges during implementation.

Beyond compliance, VAT represents an important investment in Liberia's future. Revenue generated will contribute to better public services, including improved roads, stronger healthcare systems, quality education, and other essential national priorities that benefit all citizens.

After activities in Montserrado, the campaign will expand nationwide through community engagements, media outreach, and targeted training sessions for businesses. The LRA encourages all business owners and stakeholders to participate actively, ask questions, and make use of this opportunity to get ready for VAT implementation.