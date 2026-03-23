Liberia: Office of the Ombudsman Reaffirms Commitment to Accountability

Following Resignation of Its Chairman

In the wake of the resignation of its Chairman, Cllr. Following recent developments regarding allegations of unethical conduct, the Office of the Ombudsman has reaffirmed its commitment to accountability.

The Office confirms that, consistent with its statutory mandate to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in the public service, it undertook a thorough internal investigation of the Chairman and, based on its investigative findings, recommended decisive actions, including dismissal, restitution, and prosecution, as part of efforts to ensure that justice is served without fear or favor.

The Office of the Ombudsman emphasizes that this course of action underscores its unwavering commitment to ethical governance. The recommendation to pursue sanctions against Cllr. Karngar is a clear testament that the institution will not tolerate corruption, abuse of office, or unethical behavior within its ranks, regardless of the individual's status or position.

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The Office notes that this development not only marks a defining moment for the Office of the Ombudsman and Liberia's broader governance framework but also demonstrates that no public official is above the law and that accountability mechanisms are functioning as intended.

The Office further notes that the resignation of Cllr. Karngar signals a positive shift in Liberia's ongoing fight against corruption. It reflects a renewed national resolve to strengthen public institutions and enforce standards of conduct that promote trust, fairness, and integrity in government.

As part of its rededication to ethical governance and transparency, the Office of the Ombudsman reiterates its commitment to rigorously enforcing the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees of Government; holding all public officials and government employees accountable for their actions; and promoting a culture of integrity across all sectors of the public service.

The Office assures the public and its partners that it remains steadfast in executing its mandate independently and professionally.

It calls on all public servants to adhere strictly to ethical standards and encourages citizens to continue cooperating with accountability institutions in the collective effort to build a transparent and corruption-free Liberia.