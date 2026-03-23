Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Celebrates Young Female Leadership

- Lonestar Cell MTN has marked this year's International Women's Day celebration by empowering young female leadership through its "CEO for a Day" initiative, with Miss Beauty Harleyson, a 12th-grade student of Soltiamon Christian School System, serving as Chief Executive Officer for a day at the company's headquarters in Monrovia.

The program, held on Monday, forms part of MTN's regional activities across Africa aimed at promoting gender equality, youth empowerment, and leadership development.

The initiative is part of MTN's continent-wide celebration of International Women's Day, during which young women from several countries have the opportunity to experience leadership roles at major corporations. In Liberia, the program is seen as a contribution to national efforts to promote education, innovation, and greater participation of women and girls in decision-making positions.

Miss Harleyson was selected after emerging as the top performer during a competitive quiz organized as part of an educational tour of the MTN facility.

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Her performance earned her the opportunity to represent Liberia among 15 young women chosen across MTN's operating markets to participate in the prestigious leadership exercise.

During her one-day tenure, she was officially received by Acting Chief Executive Officer Kobina Entchil Bentsil, who hosted her in the CEO's office in the absence of the substantive CEO, Rahul De, who was engaged in prior official duties. She later held a mentorship session with members of the executive management team focused on leadership, discipline, teamwork, and professional growth.

As part of the experience, Miss Harleyson toured several departments within the company, where she interacted with employees and learned about Liberia's telecommunications sector.

She also shared ideas on business promotion and customer engagement, including suggestions for ongoing marketing campaigns such as Recharge & Bumpay 3.0, demonstrating confidence and a strong interest in business management.

At the end of the program, the student expressed appreciation for the opportunity and disclosed her ambition to study Business Management at the university level and to become an entrepreneur and social activist in the future. She said the experience had inspired her to work harder toward achieving her goals.

MTN Liberia management praised the student's performance and reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting young people, especially girls, through mentorship, education, and leadership opportunities. Officials noted that initiatives such as "CEO for a Day" are intended to prepare the next generation of leaders and contribute to national development by building confidence and professional skills among young Liberians.

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Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberia's leading telecommunications provider, said it will continue to invest in community-focused programs that promote digital inclusion, education, and youth empowerment, noting that empowering young women is essential to the country's long-term social and economic progress.