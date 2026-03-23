Liberia: Bong County - Lawmakers Suspend Hurine Mining Operations for License Violations

- The House of Representatives Committee on Land, Mines, and Energy has ordered the immediate suspension of Hurine Mining Company's operations in Bong County Electoral District #3 after determining that the company exceeded the limits of its Class B mining license.

The action follows a complaint filed by District #3 Representative Josiah Melvin Cole, who alleged that the company was operating outside the scope of its approved permit. A legislative team dispatched to the area confirmed the allegations, prompting Committee Chair Representative Jeremiah Sokan to mandate a temporary halt to all activities pending further review.

Rep. Sokan stated that the committee will now assess the legal, environmental, and social implications of the company's operations before making additional recommendations.

"We cannot allow any company to operate outside the law or undermine the rights and safety of our citizens," Rep. Sokan said. "Activities will remain suspended until all licensing and community-related concerns are fully addressed."

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The committee has summoned Hurine Mining's management to appear for a formal hearing on Monday, March 23, 2026, in Monrovia. Lawmakers expect the session to clarify the company's licensing status, operational boundaries, and compliance with regulations governing Class B mining operations in Liberia.

Rep. Cole welcomed the committee's decision, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability from companies operating in his district. He noted that community members have repeatedly reported that the company's activities extend beyond what was authorized.

He stressed that mining companies must honor all legal obligations, including environmental protections and community development commitments.

A five-member delegation from the committee conducted the investigation during a recent visit to the concession area. Their findings will guide further legislative action, which may include penalties, license reviews, or additional sanctions if violations are confirmed.

The suspension has sparked significant public interest in Bong County, with many residents viewing the outcome as a test of the government's willingness to enforce mining regulations and protect communities from unauthorized resource exploitation.