Nigeria: The 2027 Presidential Election - Tinubu and Hasim in a Two-Horse Race

opinion

Abuja — The two gladiators Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and Dr Gbenga Hashim of the PDP.

In the build-up to the 2027 general election, early polls suggest a two horse race between Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces a master strategist and the father of Nigeria modern politics and Dr. Gbenga Hashim a highly successful businessman, a sophisticated political observer and an expert of the sahel, one of Nigerian rising star and considered as one of last best new hope and the man that will be President someday.

A centrist and physical conservative and from the North Central the heart of Nigeria. Born to a Hausa father and a Yoruba mother, could he be the meeting point of North and South of Nigeria? Or could he be Ronald Reagan or John F. Kennedy of Nigeria? Although little known in Nigeria than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces but highly respected in Doha, London and Washington. Highly known to the American business community. Few friends have also described him as the Bill Clinton of Nigeria, the comeback kid.

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Recall in 1991, George Bush senior was running for re-election and Saddam Hussain has invaded Kuwait then secretary of state James Baker was able to rally support around the world and defeated Saddam Hussain and kicked him out of Kuwait, George Bush polls number was so high that other contenders like, former popular governor of New York State, Mario Cuomo and Richard Gephardt, former Congressman from the state of Michigan were afraid to run and little known governor of small state of Arkansas became the nominee for the democratic party under the leadership of Ron Brown of blessed memory and went on to defeat George Bush in the general election. Could history repeat itself 7,000 miles away from Washington after three decades? In any case, one thing that we know in 2027 election, Nigerians have a difficult tasks to elect a president that will lead them to prosperity. Because in both men is where vision meets solid foundation.

For me personally having known both of them I'll leave my decision in the hands of God. In my final analysis, I urge all Nigerians to look at both impressive profile of the candidates, go out and vote and be counted and let your voice be heard and may God bless Nigeria and the good people of Nigeria.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Personal and Early Life:

Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu was born on March 29, 1952, in what is now Lagos, Nigeria. He is of Yoruba descent and a practicing Muslim. He attended Southwest College (now Richard J. Daley College) and then Chicago State University (BS in Business Administration – Accounting and Management, 1979) while living in the United States, where he worked in various roles to support himself.

Professional Career:

After returning to Nigeria in the 1980s, Tinubu worked as an accountant and corporate executive, notably at Mobil Nigeria where he rose through the ranks. He later entered politics and was elected Senator for Lagos West in 1992. Following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and subsequent military rule, he became active in pro-democracy advocacy, briefly jailed, and then went into exile before returning after the death of General Sani Abacha.

Governorship and National Politics:

Tinubu served as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, during which he implemented reforms to increase tax revenue, improve infrastructure, and introduce public transport initiatives. His influence expanded beyond Lagos, earning him the reputation of a political kingmaker. He played a key role in forming Nigeria’s dominant opposition alliance, which became the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013. He supported Muhammadu Buhari’s successful presidential bids in 2015 and 2019.

Presidency:

In 2023 Tinubu ran for president on the APC platform and was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under new biometric verification and results transmission systems — though the election and process drew legal challenges from opposition candidates. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Public Profile:

Tinubu is seen as one of Nigeria’s most influential contemporary politicians. Supporters cite his strategic political acumen and party-building strength. Critics focus on allegations related to his wealth, governance style, and controversial aspects of his biography. Many Nigerians continue to debate his leadership style and policy impact.

Dr. Gbenga Hashim

Identity and Early Life:

Dr. Gbenga Hashim is a Nigerian politician, activist, and businessman with roots in pro-democracy movements dating to Nigeria’s military era. He emerged as a student leader and anti-apartheid activist in the 1980s and was detained for his political activism, including protests against economic policies and military authoritarianism.

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Political Career:

Dr. Hashim played a substantive role in Nigeria’s transition to democracy. He held key positions, including Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the early 2000s and worked on committees responsible for policy advising and party governance. He also served on transition and advisory committees, championing internal democracy and accountability.

After leaving the PDP, he continued political engagement through other parties and contested elections, including governing aspirations in Kwara State and a presidential bid under the People’s Trust Party in 2019. Presently he remains involved in civic mobilization, advocacy, and policy discourse.

Professional Profile:

Beyond politics, Dr. Hashim is known as a business executive in energy and infrastructure sectors and a philanthropist who supports grassroots development and youth empowerment initiatives. He is viewed by supporters as a principled and resilient leader committed to democratic reform, economic diversification, and national unity.