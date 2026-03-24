Liberia: ArcelorMittal Liberia Wraps Up Nationwide Rail & Road Safety Caravan

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and strengthening community partnerships following the successful completion of its nationwide Rail & Road Safety Caravan, an initiative aimed at reducing accidents along its rail corridor.

The campaign, which marked the culmination of AML's annual Community Safety Month, carried the company's safety message across Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba Counties, reaching thousands of residents through direct engagement, education, and cultural outreach.

Officially launched on February 16, 2026, in Buchanan, the Caravan used open-air jingles, cultural dances, and live community interactions to deliver a clear, consistent safety message: the railroad is not a place to sit, walk, relax, or dump waste. As the convoy moved through various communities, large crowds gathered to listen, learn, and actively engage with the safety team.

The initiative was jointly led by AML's Department of Sustainability and External Relations--through its Community Relations and Communications teams--in collaboration with the Health and Safety Department.

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The campaign emphasized the dangers of unsafe behavior along the rail corridor, stressing that trains cannot stop instantly and that anyone on the tracks faces serious risks.

To amplify outreach, the Caravan featured popular Liberian entertainers, including comedian Quincy T. Juwle and music star Kobazzie, alongside live band performances and cultural displays by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace, creating an engaging and interactive platform for safety education.

The Caravan entered Bong County on February 18 and proceeded to Nimba County on February 19, reaching key rail communities including Duo, Bunadin, and Zuluyee.

In these communities, students from public schools actively participated by reciting rail safety messages, while a safety club from Duo Public School reinforced awareness through practical demonstrations, reflecting strong community and school engagement.

In parallel, AML's Community Relations and Communications teams conducted targeted engagements in Makinto and Sehyi-Geh--two communities directly bordering the rail line--as part of the company's Rail Safety Month.

These sessions, delivered in simple Liberian English and local languages, addressed unsafe practices such as walking, lying, or relaxing on the tracks, despite recent infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of wooden sleepers with steel sleepers.

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Community Relations Superintendents Wroquah Samuels Kamara and Harrison B. Waydon emphasized that community safety remains a core value for AML, while Community Relations Officer Princess Dolo urged residents, particularly commercial motorcyclists, to exercise extra caution during the dry season when heavy vehicle movement increases along concession roads.

The official launch in Buchanan brought together residents, community leaders, and government officials, including Matthew Joe, who commended AML for its sustained engagement and warned residents to stay off the railroad tracks.

The Deputy Minister for Rail at the Ministry of Transport, Rudolph Gbee Natt, also underscored the importance of cooperation among communities, government, and the private sector to ensure safe transport corridors.

Residents across the three counties expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that continued awareness and education are critical to preventing accidents and protecting lives as regular train operations continue.

Through the successful completion of the Rail & Road Safety Caravan, ArcelorMittal Liberia has reinforced its commitment to safety, strong community partnerships, and the well-being of people living along its operational corridors.