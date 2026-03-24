West Africa: Josephine Nkrumah Concludes Distinguished Ecowas Mission in Liberia

Outgoing ECOWAS Resident Representative to the Republic of Liberia, Her Excellency Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, has been celebrated for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to peace and development throughout her distinguished service.

The farewell ceremony, jointly hosted by the Angie Brooks International Centre for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace and Security (ABIC) and the Liberian Institute for Growing Patriotism (LIGP), was held on Sunday evening, March 22, 2026, at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium. The event brought together prominent women leaders, including former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, NEC Co-Chairperson P. Teplah Reeves, and UN Resident Coordinator in Liberia Christine N. Umutoni.

Delivering remarks, ABIC Establishment Coordinator Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh described Ambassador Nkrumah's tenure as remarkable, highlighting her frontline role in advancing peacebuilding, strengthening democratic institutions, supporting electoral integrity, and fostering dialogue during critical moments. She noted that under Ambassador Nkrumah's leadership, ECOWAS remained a dependable partner to Liberia through both challenging and transformative periods.

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She further emphasized that Ambassador Nkrumah's approach to diplomacy extended beyond formal engagements, underscoring that peace is cultivated within communities and everyday interactions. According to her, the Ambassador consistently ensured that diplomacy translated into tangible improvements in the lives of women, youth, and vulnerable populations.

Ambassador Nkrumah's contributions through initiatives such as the Women's Situation Room, grassroots peacebuilding mechanisms, and inclusive governance efforts were also recognized for leaving a lasting imprint on Liberia. "She has not only worked in Liberia--she has worked with Liberians," Cllr. Chesson-Wureh remarked.

Representing Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Ambassador-at-Large Chris W. Moore commended Ambassador Nkrumah's service since 2022, describing it as a benchmark of excellence in diplomacy and engagement.

"She has been instrumental in strengthening cooperation between ECOWAS and the Government of Liberia, particularly through sustained high-level engagements that aligned regional priorities with Liberia's national development agenda. Her early engagements with the current administration reaffirmed ECOWAS' commitment to Liberia's governance and development vision," he stated.

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Beyond diplomacy, Ambassador Nkrumah was recognized for championing humanitarian initiatives, including disaster response, climate resilience, and support for vulnerable populations. Her efforts ensured that ECOWAS remained responsive to Liberia's evolving needs. In the area of peace and security, she contributed to strengthening regional coordination, promoting early warning systems, and enhancing Liberia's role within ECOWAS' broader peace architecture.

UN Resident Coordinator Christine N. Umutoni noted that the series of farewell events held in Ambassador Nkrumah's honor reflects the depth of her impact. She praised the organizers for what she described as an "explosive farewell filled with moments of appreciation."

As part of the recognition, LIGP Executive Director Olubanke King-Akerele--who also serves as Board Chair of ABIC--presented Ambassador Nkrumah with the Judge Emma Shannon Walser Medal for Rule of Law, Good Governance, and Patriotism. She also extended an invitation for the Ambassador to join the ABIC Board, ensuring her continued involvement in advancing women's empowerment, leadership, and peace initiatives.

In her remarks, Ambassador Nkrumah reflected on her passion for service, noting that it is rooted in her family background. She praised Liberian women for their resilience and sacrifices in advancing leadership and sustaining peace. She expressed gratitude to the ABIC Board for the invitation and accepted the offer with humility, pledging her continued commitment to service.