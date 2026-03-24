Nigeria: NFF Congress Approves Amendments to Its Statutes

*Constitutes Electoral Committees for 2026 Elections

The Extraordinary General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved sweeping reforms to its governing framework, including amendments to its statutes and electoral processes, as preparations intensify for the federation's 2026 elections.

At the meeting held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Congress unanimously endorsed proposals from the NFF Executive Committee to amend the NFF Statutes (March 2026 Edition), the Electoral Code and the Standing Orders of the General Assembly.

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In a major step toward the next electoral cycle, Congress also ratified the composition of both the NFF Electoral Committee and the Electoral Appeals Committee. The decision followed nominations by leaders of the country's six geopolitical zones, with 12 individuals selected to serve across the two bodies.

Those appointed include Matthew Burkala (SAN) and Emmanuel Dada Obafemi (North Central); Alhaji Babagoni Grema and Barrister Benjamin Sak (North East); Bature Musa and Professor Abdulmalik Awwal (North West); Justice C.J. Aneke and Arinze Azubuike Anughere (South East); Akogun Olugbenga Omole and Abayomi Akin Omoyimi (South West); as well as Ayibaye Peter Great Temedie (Esq.) and Ayi Ekpo Ukpayam (South South).

The members are scheduled to be inaugurated in Abuja on March 25, 2026, where they will constitute the two committees and elect their respective chairmen. In line with the Electoral Code, the Electoral Committee will comprise five full members and two alternates, while the Appeals Committee will have three full members and two alternates.

Congress further approved the appointment of Ernst & Young (EY) as the new independent auditor of the federation for an initial four-year term, following what was described as a rigorous selection process involving seven firms. The Assembly commended outgoing auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for their nine years of service.

Looking ahead, the Congress fixed September 26, 2026, for the NFF Elective Congress, which will take place in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

In addition, members passed a unanimous vote of confidence in the NFF Executive Committee led by President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, praising its efforts in promoting and developing football across Nigeria.

The communiqué was drafted by a committee chaired by Mohammed Nasir Saidu, with Hajji Gafaar Liameed, Davidson Owumi, Yakubu Salma, Coach Ladan Bosso and Dr Ademola Olajire serving as members.