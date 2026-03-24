Nigeria: Adelabu Pledges Action On Gas Shortage As Power Supply Worsens

Abuja — Amid Nigeria's deepening electricity crisis, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has stated that the federal government was moving to tackle the persistent gas shortages constraining generation.

The minister's pledge came, as growing public frustration over erratic electricity continues and as generation levels continue to fluctuate due largely to inadequate gas supply to thermal power plants, which account for the bulk of Nigeria's installed capacity.

Industry data in recent months have shown repeated dips in output, with several plants, as much as 68 per cent of them, unable to operate optimally due to gas supply constraints and payment disputes within the value chain.

Against this backdrop, Adelabu said the government had begun implementing targeted measures aimed at stabilising gas availability to power plants, expressing confidence that the interventions would gradually translate into improved supply for households and businesses.

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The minister who spoke in a message in Abuja, also urged Nigerians to sustain the spirit of sacrifice observed during Ramadan, linking individual discipline to national development, according to a statement by his spokesman, Bolaji Tunji.

He argued that the country's current economic and structural challenges, including those in the power sector, should be seen as part of a broader transition towards long-term stability.

According to him, the reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu is designed to address systemic bottlenecks across critical sectors, with electricity identified as a cornerstone for industrial growth and economic recovery. He noted that improved coordination between the gas and power industries remains central to unlocking generation capacity and reducing the frequency of grid instability.

Nigeria's power sector has long struggled with a complex mix of challenges, including liquidity shortfalls, ageing infrastructure, and heavy reliance on gas-fired plants vulnerable to supply disruptions. Although the country has an installed capacity of over 13,000 megawatts, actual generation has hovered far below that threshold, often dropping to levels insufficient to meet national demand.

Stakeholders have repeatedly pointed to the need for deeper reforms in the gas-to-power value chain, including pricing, infrastructure, security, and investment in upstream gas production, to ensure consistent feedstock for power plants. Without these, they warn that improvements in electricity supply may remain incremental and fragile.

Adelabu, however, struck an optimistic tone, insisting that recent government actions would begin to address these structural issues. He also called for sustained public support for the administration's policies, noting that broader economic gains would depend on collective patience and cooperation. He further referenced the president's recent international engagements, particularly in the United Kingdom, as part of efforts to attract investment into key sectors, including energy, and reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth. "Concrete measures are being implemented to ensure more reliable and sustainable electricity for homes, businesses, and industries. The reforms initiated by President Tinubu are beginning to take root, and Nigerians will soon witness the full benefits," he added.

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Adelabu further emphasised that sustained public trust and cooperation are critical to the success of the administration's reform agenda, noting that the President is actively repositioning Nigeria on the global stage to attract investment and foster development.

"These milestones underscore a new direction for our nation. I urge all Nigerians to continue supporting these efforts so that the gains can be consolidated for the benefit of all," the minister added.

He expressed optimism that these interventions are already yielding gradual improvements and will significantly enhance power supply in the near future.