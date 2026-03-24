Nigeria: Group Backs Govt's Planned Pipeline Surveillance Reforms

Port Harcourt — The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has pledged its support for the planned move by President Bola Tinubu in reforming pipeline surveillance contracts in the country.

The group, in a statement, said that unlike administrations in the past, Tinubu's government has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to remaining in touch with the voices and yearnings of the people.

According to the NYCN, responsiveness to issues affecting grassroots communities and marginalised stakeholders, reflect a governance philosophy that values dialogue, inclusivity, and national cohesion.

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Signed by the Rivers State Chairman of NYCN, Nwisabari Bani, the council insisted that Tinubu has remained attentive to the genuine yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta and prepared to take decisive steps in the interest of fairness, equity, and sustainable peace in the region.

He said: "Over the years, we have consistently raised concerns about the monopolisation of pipeline surveillance contracts by a limited number of actors. Our position has always been that such an arrangement undermines inclusivity and denies many competent and capable stakeholders the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the protection of critical national assets, and ultimately threatens the internal security architecture of host communities.

"Accordingly, we have continued to advocate for the decentralisation of pipeline surveillance responsibilities, particularly in states such as Rivers State, where numerous qualified and experienced youths possess the Legal capacity, local knowledge, and commitment required to effectively safeguard oil and gas infrastructure.

"Broadening participation will not only promote fairness but will also strengthen community ownership, enhance intelligence gathering, and contribute to the long-term security of vital national assets."

Nwisabari also commended the Department of State Services (DSS) Rivers State Director, Shola Aguda for the proactive engagement and its responsible approach to conflict prevention in the State.