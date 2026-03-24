Nigeria: Tinubu's Visit to UK Signals Strategic Reset in Bilateral Ties - Odumegwu-Ojukwu

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has said the recent State Visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the United Kingdom signalled a strategic reset of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The President, alongside the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, were guests of the British Monarchy for two days- March 18th and 19th.

The President also had a high-level governmental meeting with the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at Downing Street, the seat of the British government.

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Speaking Monday in Abuja, Amb Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that the significance of the historic state visit was not lost on global strategists.

She explained that the high-level diplomatic recognition accorded to the Nigerian leader signifies a strategic reset in bilateral ties, focusing on economic, trade, and security cooperation.

The visit, hosted by King Charles III, resulted in key deals, including a £746 million port partnership, and strengthened ties across trade, security, and technology.

"Discussions also revolved around strengthening security cooperation and emphasised joint efforts against terrorism and instability, digital border management, addressing both nations' shared interests in regional security, as well as implementing the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) to move beyond historical ties toward a modern economic alliance.

"Also, bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave President Tinubu a great opportunity to present Nigeria's reform story and highlight the vast investment opportunities emerging across key sectors such as mining, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, fintech, amongst others, bolstering Nigeria's image and strengthening its role as a key African partner for the UK," the Minister was quoted as saying in a statement by her media aide, Magnus Eze, on Monday.

The minister further said that the history and culture of Nigeria took the global stage during the visit.

President Tinubu became the fifth Nigerian leader, and the first in 37 years, to be honoured with a state visit by the British Crown.