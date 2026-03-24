Nigeria: Air Peace Clears Air Over Alleged Tax Dispute With Lagos Govt

Nigeria's leading airline, Air Peace Limited, has refuted claims linking its top executives to a tax dispute with the Lagos State Government, describing the reports as misleading and lacking official basis.

In a statement released by its management, the airline said neither its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, nor its Vice Chairman, Alice Ojochide Onyema, has been served with any court summons or formal notice regarding the alleged suit.

The statement followed a report that the Lagos State Government filed a lawsuit against Onyema, founder and chairman of Air Peace, over an alleged personal income tax liability of N94 million.

The claim relates to unpaid or under-remitted personal income taxes tied to his earnings and financial activities within the state. Authorities are pursuing full recovery of the disputed amount through court proceedings.

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However, the company expressed surprise at reports suggesting that legal proceedings have been ongoing since February without any form of official communication, stressing that such a scenario would be highly unusual.

Air Peace maintained that it has consistently fulfilled all its tax obligations, both corporate and personal, in line with existing laws and regulatory requirements. It emphasized that its records remain up to date and compliant.

Nonetheless, the airline stated its willingness to engage with relevant authorities should any discrepancies arise. It noted that it is open to reviewing and reconciling any perceived shortfalls in the spirit of transparency and due process.

The statement also highlighted the airline's longstanding contributions to Nigeria's aviation industry, underscoring its commitment to integrity, resilience, and national development.

Reaffirming its focus, Air Peace assured customers and stakeholders that it remains dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and professional services, adding that it will not be distracted by what it described as unverified claims.