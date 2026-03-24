Nigeria: Lagos Guber - Badagry Traditional Rulers Push for Power Shift

Traditional rulers from Badagry Division in Lagos State yesterday urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the state's governorship seat to the division ahead of the 2027 elections.

The demand was formally presented at a press conference addressed by Dr. Oba Olalekan Sejuro Ogungbe James, who spoke on behalf of royal fathers and key stakeholders from Badagry.

He described the call as a deliberate effort to correct what the monarchs see as a long-standing imbalance in the political structure of the state.

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According to the traditional rulers, their position is not an act of agitation but a collective appeal for fairness, inclusivity and equitable participation.

They noted that since the creation of Lagos State in 1967, Badagry remains the only one among the five historical divisions, alongside Epe, Ikorodu, Ikeja and Lagos Island, that has not produced a governor in either military or civilian administrations.

The monarchs emphasized Badagry's historical and strategic relevance, highlighting its role in trade, diplomacy and cultural exchange during pre-colonial and colonial periods.

They also pointed to its geographical position as a gateway between Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries, particularly along the Lagos-Badagry corridor, which continues to serve as a vital economic route.

They further argued that the division's legacy and growing economic potential--especially in tourism, logistics and cross-border commerce--justify its inclusion at the highest level of governance in the state.

The royal fathers also acknowledged the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending his democratic credentials and role in national politics.

They referenced his involvement in the National Democratic Coalition struggle and his stance during the political crisis involving Rashidi Ladoja as examples of his commitment to justice and constitutional order.

In addition, they cited reforms under his administration, including student loan initiatives, fiscal restructuring, increased oil production and infrastructure development, as evidence of governance anchored on institutional balance and national progress.

Reaffirming Badagry's loyalty to progressive political movements, the monarchs traced the division's support from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) through the Action Congress (AC) to the present APC. They stressed that Badagry has consistently delivered strong electoral outcomes, including during the 2023 general elections.

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Rallying around the slogan "Badagry Lokan," the monarchs described their demand as a call for justice, inclusion and balanced power distribution. They maintained that their position is rooted in fairness after decades of political contribution without corresponding representation at the top.

According to them, granting the request would foster unity, deepen democratic values and promote inclusive governance in Lagos State.

In his welcome address, the Ogundeyi 1 of Iworo Kingdom, Oba Oladele Kosoko described

Badagry as one of the ancient cities in the state with high reckoning.

He disclosed that the media briefing was to create more awareness for the people to know their plight sentiments aside.