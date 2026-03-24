Nigeria: Resolve to Save Lives in Partnership With Nigeria Health Watch & Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Launches 'Project Amplify Lead Poisoning Prevention in Nigeria' to Drive National Action Against Lead Poisoning in Nigeria

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Abuja, Nigeria - 17th March 2026

Nigeria Health Watch, in conjunction with Resolve To Save Lives (RTSL: Nigeria), has announced the launch of Project Amplify Lead Poisoning Prevention in Nigeria, a strategic advocacy and communications initiative designed to support national efforts to eliminate lead poisoning and protect the health of millions of Nigerians, especially children.

Lead poisoning remains one of the most preventable yet under-recognised environmental health threats globally and in Nigeria. Exposure to lead is linked to severe health outcomes, including cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, reduced cognitive ability, and stunted growth in children. Despite its far-reaching impact, awareness and coordinated action remain limited.

The project comes at a critical moment, following renewed government commitment to tackle the issue, including the unveiling of Nigeria's National Lead Elimination Policy and Five-Year Strategic Plan and the establishment of the National Inter-Agency Working Group (NIWG) on lead elimination.

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Speaking on the launch, the Project Manager from Nigeria Health Watch, Habibat Ohunene Lawal, emphasised the need for awareness and the urgent need to shift to sustained action:

"Lead poisoning is a silent epidemic that continues to undermine the health and future potential of Nigerian children. Through this project, we are supporting our partner, Resolve To Save Lives (RTSL: Nigeria), the government and other partners to strengthen policy implementation, mobilise stakeholders, and drive sustained public engagement towards a lead-free Nigeria."

Driving Policy, Awareness, and Action

Over a 12-month period, the project will:

Strengthen and institutionalise the National Policy and Action Plan on Lead Poisoning Prevention

Increase awareness and urgency across national and sub-national levels

Build the capacity of health journalists to improve the quality and accuracy of reporting

Accelerate advocacy to phase out lead in cosmetics and consumer products

The initiative will be implemented through a structured, multi-phase approach: Explore, Co-create, Amplify, and Learn, ensuring that interventions are data-driven, inclusive, and sustainable.

A Multi-Stakeholder, Nationwide Effort

Project Amplify will convene national and sub-national stakeholders across key sectors, including health, environment, agriculture, and regulatory agencies. It will also engage civil society organisations, community leaders, and development partners, including UNICEF, WHO, and Resolve to Save Lives.

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About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation dedicated to advancing better health outcomes for Nigerians. Through evidence-based storytelling, policy engagement, and strategic partnerships, the organisation continues to inform, empower, and mobilise action across the health sector.

About Resolve To Save Lives (RTSL: Nigeria)

Resolve To Save Lives works toward a future where people live longer, healthier lives, communities flourish, and economies thrive. Resolve to Save Lives was created by Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Our initial funders include Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gates Philanthropy Partners, which is funded with support from the Chan Zuckerberg Foundation.

Media Contact:

Hadiza Mohammed

Nigeria Health Watch

HMohammed@nigeriahealthwatch.com