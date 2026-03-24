Cote d'Ivoire: Judicial Intimidation Against Journalists' Leaders

23 March 2026
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

This summons, issued without clear grounds and targeting a leading trade union figure, constitutes unacceptable pressure and a clear attempt to intimidate the entire journalistic community in Côte d'Ivoire. The IFJ and FAJ also express their solidarity with Bertin N'Guessan, President of the UNJCI Board.

The IFJ and FAJ recall that trade union freedoms and freedom of expression are guaranteed under international law, including ILO Conventions and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

They express their full support for Jean-Claude Coulibaly and reaffirm their strong backing for the free and independent holding of the journalists' congress in Côte d'Ivoire.

They call for an immediate end to any judicial pressure against trade union leaders.

Read the original article on IFJ.

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