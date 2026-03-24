Liberia: A Call for the Immediate Publication of Ratified Extractive Agreements in Liberia

March 10, 2026

POLICY STATEMENT

Ref: A Call for the Immediate Publication of Ratified Extractive Agreements in Liberia.

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The Environmental Eyes Consultancy and Advocacy Firm Inc-(EECAF), a Liberian environmental protection, governance and transparency advocacy organization, respectfully calls upon His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, to mandate the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) and the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) to publish without hesitation the Government of Liberia's signed Mineral Development Agreements and petroleum production contracts with:

Total Energies

Oranto Petroleum

Ivanhoe Atlantic

EECAF believed that these agreements were duly approved and ratified by the 55th National Legislature of Liberia, thereby constituting a binding legal instruments governing the exploration, development, and management of Liberia's natural resources.

As public agreements involving the exploitation of national assets, these contracts must be made readily accessible to citizens in accordance with Liberia's legal obligations and international transparency commitments.

Liberia's Legal Framework for Extractive Transparency.

Liberia has established a strong legal foundation for transparency in the management of natural resources through the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Act of 2009, which institutionalizes transparency and accountability in the extractive sector.

Key provisions of the Act underscore the importance of contract disclosure:

Section 5.1 - Scope and Focus

This provision affirms that the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative in Liberia must address both revenue transparency and contract transparency within the extractive industries.

Section 5.3 - Contract Transparency

The Act defines contract transparency as ensuring the public accessibility of concessions, licenses, and agreements governing the exploration and exploitation of Liberia's natural resources, including oil, gas, and mineral resources.

The Act also empowers the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) to promote and facilitate public access to extractive sector agreements and concession documents. In this context, Mineral Development Agreements and petroleum production contracts ratified by the Legislature are public instruments that should be made accessible to citizens and stakeholders.

Liberia's Commitment Under the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Liberia is a participating country in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a global transparency standard designed to improve governance in resource-rich countries.

Under the EITI Standard, Requirement 2.4 (Contract and License Disclosure) requires implementing countries to publicly disclose the contracts and licenses that govern the exploration and extraction of natural resources.

Requirement 2.4 specifically provides that:

Governments should disclose all extractive contracts and licenses , including any amendments, annexes, or related documents.

, including any amendments, annexes, or related documents. Contracts entered into or amended after 1 January 2021 should be published in full text .

should be . Contract disclosure should allow citizens to understand the terms under which natural resources are developed and ensure compliance with fiscal, environmental, and social obligations.

By publishing the agreements with TotalEnergies, Oranto Petroleum, and Ivanhoe Atlantic, Liberia would strengthen its compliance with the EITI Standard and reinforce its longstanding commitment to transparency in the extractive sector.

Liberia's Open Government Commitments.

Liberia is also a member of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), an international initiative that promotes transparency, citizen participation, and accountability in governance.

Through its national action plans under the OGP framework, Liberia has committed to improving public access to government information, strengthening transparency in public contracting, and enhancing openness in the management of natural resources.

The principles of open government emphasize that public access to contracts governing national resources is essential to enabling citizens, civil society organizations, and oversight institutions to monitor government decisions and ensure responsible resource management.

Alignment with International Best Practices.

Contract transparency has become a widely accepted international best practice in natural resource governance. Countries such as Norway, Ghana, and Mexico routinely publish petroleum and mineral agreements as part of their national transparency frameworks.

International institutions including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the United Nations Development Programme also recognize contract disclosure as a key tool for strengthening accountability, reducing corruption risks, and ensuring equitable management of natural resources.

Liberia has historically been regarded as a regional leader in extractive transparency through its early adoption of the EITI framework. And publishing these agreements would further reinforce that leadership and enhance the country's reputation for responsible natural resource governance.

Policy Recommendation and conclusion.

The Environmental Eyes Consultancy and Advocacy Firm Inc-(EECAF) respectfully recommends that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai issue a formal directive mandating the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) and the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) to immediately publish the full text of the ratified agreements with Total Energies, Oranto Petroleum, and Ivanhoe Atlantic.

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In addition, the Government of Liberia should ensure that these agreements are made available through a publicly accessible platform, preferably in collaboration with the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, to institutionalize systematic contract disclosure within Liberia's natural resource governance framework. Liberia's natural resources belong to the Liberian people, and transparency in agreements governing their development is essential to ensuring responsible and accountable management.

Publishing the ratified Mineral Development Agreements and petroleum contracts with Total Energies, Oranto Petroleum, and Ivanhoe Atlantic would demonstrate Liberia's continued commitment to the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Act of 2009, the EITI Standard, and the principles of the Open Government Partnership.

The Environmental Eyes Consultancy and Advocacy Firm Inc-(EECAF) therefore respectfully urges President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to exercise decisive leadership by directing the immediate publication of these agreements. Such action will strengthen public trust, reinforce Liberia's transparency commitments, and ensure that the country's natural resources are managed in the best interests of all Liberians.

Yours sincerely,

Mr. Matthew Sieh Wisseh, MSc, BPA

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

[email protected]

MOTTO: "NATURE IS LIFE AND SECURITY"