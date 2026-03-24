Kenya: Motorists Warned to Avoid Ahero Bridge After River Nyando Bursts Banks

23 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Motorists have been urged to avoid Ahero Bridge on the Kericho-Kisumu Road after River Nyando burst its banks, flooding the highway and forcing diversions.

In a statement, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura warned that water levels continue to rise, posing a serious risk to motorists and other road users.

"The river has overflowed onto the roadway, with water levels continuing to rise and posing a significant risk," he said.

He advised motorists traveling to and from Kisumu to avoid the affected route and use alternative roads.

"Traffic has been redirected at Timboroa through the Lesos-Kapsabet-Chavakali route until the situation stabilizes," he stated.

He cautioned that the situation is particularly dangerous at night when it is difficult to assess the depth and strength of the fast-moving water.

He further urged all road users to exercise extreme caution and comply fully with the directive to use alternative routes. "Emergency teams are closely monitoring the flooding in the wider Nyanza Region."

The alert comes amid ongoing heavy rains in parts of western Kenya, raising concerns about increased flooding in low-lying areas.

The government, through a multi-agency emergency response team, continues to assess risks and coordinate response efforts.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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