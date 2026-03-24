Kenya: Flood Alert - Govt Lists Kisumu, Tana River and Uasin Gishu Among Counties At Risk

Nairobi — The government has issued a flood warning for communities along major rivers in parts of western and coastal Kenya after rising water levels triggered overflows and increased the risk of flash floods.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said River Nyando had burst its banks, causing widespread flooding across several locations in Kisumu County.

Areas identified as being at risk include Kakola, Onjiko, Kochogo, East Kano, Okanja, Kamidumbi, and Panadol, as well as the lower parts of Kakola Ombaka Sub-Location and settlements bordering streams such as Awach, Agala, Nyalbiego, Chamrogi, and Nyaidho.

Emergency response teams have been deployed in the affected areas.

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"The Kenya Coast Guard Service, Kenya Red Cross, and the Kisumu County disaster management team are on the ground conducting rescue operations as National Government Administrative Officers continue to monitor the situation," the Ministry said.

Field reports indicate a rapid rise in river levels, with strong currents flowing across Awasi, Onjiko, Kochogo, and Kakola, significantly increasing the likelihood of flash floods.

Potential breaches

Authorities said that although some overflows in Magina Sub-Location remain contained within existing dykes, concerns are growing over potential breaches, particularly along weakened sections of both the eastern and western embankments.

The ministry warned that continued heavy rainfall upstream could worsen flooding in Okanja, Kamidumbi, and Panadol, as well as around Ahero Girls Secondary School and Kakola Ombaka.

Portions of the Kisumu-Nairobi highway may also be affected, prompting officials to urge motorists and residents to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

Elsewhere, an alert has been issued in Tana River County after River Tana burst its banks, flooding nearby farms in Asako Village within Mbalambala Location.

In Uasin Gishu County, a multi-agency team is assessing the impact of rising water levels along River Sosiani in Lower Elgon View, Racecourse Location.

Preliminary findings show that several residential and hospitality facilities have experienced flooding of their compounds due to the swollen river.

The government said the recent wave of flash floods across different parts of the country has resulted in 84 deaths, with three people still reported missing.

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Authorities said additional updates would be issued as the situation develops, urging residents in flood-prone areas to heed safety advisories and cooperate with emergency responders.